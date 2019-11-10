Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Celebrates 1st Birthday at The Wiz-Themed Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 2:49 PM
Happy birthday, Kaavia James Union Wade!
Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter, their first child together, turned 1 on Thursday and her proud parents celebrated the occasion this weekend with an outdoor The Wiz-themed party. Kaavia dressed as Dorothy, while friends went as Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion.
Two women dressed as Glinda the Good Witch of the South and Evillene the Wicked Witch of the West also gave a performance of Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," with lyrics changed to "The Wiz Is Mine."
The proud parents didn't wear costumes. Union sported a black and white striped crop top paired with wide e=legged orange and black printed pants and Wade wore a black printed T-Shirt and shorts.
Celebrity guest Olivia Munn posted photos from the bash, including a pic of the entrance, which featured a "KJ" balloon and signs pointing to places like "Fun," "Poppy Love," "Lions" and "Arcade."
"Happy 1st birthday @kaaviajames!" she wrote.
There was dancing and alcohol and activities for the adults—aka, casino games.
"I won!" Munn said after spinning a roulette wheel and competing against Union. "It means you have to drink. It means I get your baby."
"You win the baby," Union said. "I lost Kaav in a roulette. In a roulette round, I lost my baby"
"She's my baby now," Munn said.
When offered tequila shots, Union joked, "It's the only way to do kid parties."
"Only @gabunion would make a kids bday party this much fun for adults," Munn wrote.
See photos from Kaavia's birthday party:
In November 2019, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade threw their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade a The Wiz-themed first birthday party.
The birthday girl dressed up as Dorothy.
Two women dressed as Glinda the Good Witch of the South and Evillene the Wicked Witch of the West perform Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," with lyrics changed to "The Wiz Is Mine."
The mom and the birthday girl enjoy the performance of "The Wiz Is Mine."
The birthday girl soon lost interest in the performance and went in search of the Yellow Brick Road...and some birthday cake.
Gabrielle Union spins a roulette wheel.
BFFs!
Kaavia later changed into a white onesie bearing the words, "It was the dog" so she could eat her birthday cake and get as messy as she liked.
"Smash Cupcake #KaaviaJamesTurns1 #MyParentsLostTheirMinds," read a caption on a photo posted on the child's Instagram page.
"I had to lose that dress and put my own stamp on Dorothy Gale #TheWiz #KaaviaJamesTurns1," read another message posted alongside a photo of the birthday girl with her parents and costumed guests.
