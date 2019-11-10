Kylie Jenner Attends Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Amid Split

Kylie Jenner flew to Houston this weekend to support her ex Travis Scott at his Astroworld music festival, more than a month after the two put a pause on their 2-year relationship.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was accompanied by friends such as Sofia Richie. According to the Houston Chronicle, which posted a video of Kylie at the show, Travis told fans that their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster was there as well. A video of Kylie dancing in the front row while watching Rosalía perform was posted on the newspaper's website, and the outlet said the Spanish singer acknowledged her presence and dedicated a song to her.

E! News learned in early October that the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 28-year-old rapper were "taking space apart," two years after they began their relationship. The two have reunited a few times since then to spend joint time with their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

In late October, a source told E! News that Kylie "doesn't have a grand plan as to whether she will get back together with Travis or not. She's bonded to him for life by Stormi Webster so she knows it's a possibility. Things are going well for them with this new set up. They are very happy coming together and being a family with Stormi, but they also have separate lives and are enjoying it."