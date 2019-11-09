John Travolta Shares a Rare Photo of His Son as They Enjoy a Fun-Filled Outing

Ready for takeoff!

John Travolta was having some fun on Saturday, after snapping and sharing a rare photo of his 8-year-old son, Benjamin Hunter. The 65-year-old actor and his son spent some quality time together in the cockpit of an airplane, with Ben looking more than ready to fly off into the air. Now, that's what we call ridin' in style!

"My son Ben is taking my place!" the Gotti actor captioned his Instagram post. "His first A380 @qantas flight." Like father, like son!

As some might recall, John is an ambassador for Qantas Airways, which is what he was referring to in his post. According to the airline's website, the 65-year-old star became an ambassador in June 2002—Hugh Jackman and Adam Goodes are also ambassadors.