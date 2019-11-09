Chrissy Teigen Turns a Twitter Hater's Comment Into a Compliment

Another day, another iconic Twitter clap back from the one and only Chrissy Teigen.

The model and "Cravings" author isn't one to bite her tongue or to let anyone disrespect her. By now, fans and followers—or just about anyone who's on the internet—know that Teigen is the queen of clap backs.

On Saturday, during a NCAA football game between the Lousiana State University Tigers and the University of Alabama Crimson Tides, Teigen took to Twitter to make a hilarious observation. "wait so if someone wants to, they can hide off the field out of bounds then come in and sneak attack a touchdown. this is all good to know," Teigen tweeted in response to a play from LSU.

But of course, as is usually the case, some people on Twitter weren't too happy with Teigen speaking on college football matters.

One Twitter user responded to Teigen's initial tweet and said, "stick to being hot with giant cans."