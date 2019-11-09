Travis Scott Tells Fans to ''Be Safe, Rage Hard'' as Injuries Are Reported at Astroworld Festival

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 4:13 PM

Travis Scott's fans are in "sicko mode."

After much anticipation, the 28-year-old star's Astroworld Festival opened its gates on Saturday morning in Houston, Texas. Naturally, eager fans couldn't wait to step foot inside, so much so that they broke down the barricades and stampeded past each other.

"DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY," Scott began his Instagram post, alongside a video that showed his many die-hard fans rushing into the festival. "EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH."

And while the "Sicko Mode" rapper took to social media to send an appreciation post to his loyal followers, three people were reportedly injured and taken to a nearby Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to the Houston Fire Department, who confirmed the news to Houston's KTRK ABC 13. It's unclear if they will be released soon or if their injuries were substantial.

It's easy to see why many of Scott's fans went into a frenzy, as the Astroworld Festival includes performances by Migos, Pharrell Williams, Marilyn Manson, Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby and many others.

Read

Travis Scott's New Photos of Stormi Webster Hit All the Right Notes

Of course, the 28-year-old rapper will take to the stage, as this is his creation, after all!

With 50,000 people expected to attend Scott's festival, it's easy to see why they went H.A.M. as soon as the gates opened. But in the words of the rapper, "be safe" and "rage hard."

