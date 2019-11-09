Ashley Graham Twerks Up a Storm at Her Wild Baby Shower

This is not your typical baby shower!

Model Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child with their loved ones on Friday night. The baby shower was rather unconventional; while there were plenty of pastel balloons and cupcakes and candy, guests were also treated to free manicures, piercings and tattoos. The mom-to-be showcased her baby bump in a red custom Victor Glemaud fall/winter 2019 dress and had a blast twerking up a storm!

"Thank you so much," Graham, 32, told the guests as she stood near her husband. "This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas!"

Attendees included Graham's mom Linda and Ervin's mother Katie, as well as friends such as journalist Derek Blasberg and fashion stylist Cary Tauben shared photos and videos from the event on their Instagram pages.

"Literally glowing @ashleygraham," Blasberg wrote.

"Celebrating this hot momma to be @ashleygraham," Tauben wrote.

Graham and Ervin announced in August that she is pregnant with their first child. Graham announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday that she is expecting a baby boy.

See photos from the baby shower:

Ashley Graham, Cary Tauben, Baby Shower

Instagram / Cary Tauben

Ashley Graham and Stylist Cary Tauben

"Celebrating this hot momma to be @ashleygraham," Tauben wrote.

Ashley Graham, Cary Tauben, Baby Shower

Instagram / Cary Tauben

Ashley Graham and Stylist Cary Tauben

The two party on!

Ashley Graham, Cary Tauben, Baby Shower

Instagram / Cary Tauben

Ashley Graham and Stylist Cary Tauben

Girl, you better twerk!

Ashley Graham, Baby Shower

Instagram / Derek Blasberg

Ashley Graham, Linda Graham and Katie Griffy Ervin

The mom-to-be poses with her mother and her mother-in-law.

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin, Baby Shower

Instagram / Latham Thomas

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

The happy parents-to-be thank their guests.

Ashley Graham, Cary Tauben, Baby Shower

Instagram / Cary Tauben

Ashley Graham and Stylist Cary Tauben

"Some things never change @ashleygraham," Tauben wrote.

Ashley Graham, Baby Shower

Instagram / Derek Blasberg

There Were Free Manicures...

Always a plus.

Ashley Graham, Baby Shower

Instagram / Derek Blasberg

...and Free Piercings...

...sure...

Ashley Graham, Baby Shower

Instagram / Derek Blasberg

and Tattoos..

Why not?

Ashley Graham, Baby Shower

Instagram / Derek Blasberg

Ashley Graham and Derek Blasberg

"Literally glowing @ashleygraham," Blasberg wrote.

Watch Graham and Ervin's speeches:

