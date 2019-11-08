2019 People's Choice Awards Sneak Peek: See Where Jennifer Aniston & More Stars Are Sitting!

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 5:20 PM
We are counting down until the 2019 People's Choice Awards!
With the show just days away, we are taking you inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for a sneak peek at the celebrity seating arrangements.
People's IconJennifer Aniston will be sharing a table with performer Kelsea Ballerini and designer Jeremy Scott.
While Hannah Brown's exes, Tyler Cameron and Colton Underwood, will be sitting together along with Modern Family's Sarah Hyland whose fiancé, Wells Adams, will be taking part in E's Live From the Red Carpet before the show and will likely join her inside.
Pink, who is receiving the People's Champion Award during Sunday's ceremony, will be joined by soccer player Alex Morgan, who is expecting her first child, and comedian David Spade at her table.
Performer Alessia Cara's table mates include actress Storm Reid and Brittany Snow.
The casts of The Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules will also be sharing a table. We can only wonder what they will be talking about!
For more BTS at the PCAs, check out the video below and don't miss the show airing live on E! this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
