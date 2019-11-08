90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Tells All on His 125-Pound Weight Loss and Future With Anfisa

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is not the man he used to be.

Nava, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence on drug charges, tells E! News in an exclusive interview that his physical transformation represents so much more than a number on the scale.

Fans of the TLC reality TV series were recently shocked to discover Jorge's slimmed down appearance in a new mugshot, which he attributes to a renewed focus on creating a better future for himself and wife Anfisa.

Nava says he's lost a staggering 125 pounds since entering an Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix last September. "I am glad that people are noticing some positivity out of such a negative outcome," he shares in the interview, which was coordinated by attorney Brad Rideout. "Hopefully people can see that I am able to turn things around even though I am at the lowest point in my life."