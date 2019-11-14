EXCLUSIVE!

Teddi Mellencamp's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 4:00 AM

When it comes to holiday shopping, Teddi Mellencamp is all in! 

It's already been a busy season for the reality star who is breaking down everything going on in your world on the new iHeartRadio podcast Teddi Tea Pod. But in between wrapping up the craziest news and entertainment stories week after week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was able to share a few special gift picks with E! News exclusively.

As a health and wellness coach—and owner of ALL IN by Teddi—this busy mom wants to make your life easier in the weeks and months ahead.

And whether that's making school lunches more manageable or turning up your beauty routine, Teddi has some items for you. Start shopping in her gift guide below.

2019 Holiday Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Get

Food Huggers Food Savers

"Nobody likes to waste food!" the proud mom shared with us. "With food huggers, even the difficult-to-store other half of the avocado stays fresh. So easy to use and clean, these are the perfect stocking stuffer for anybody!"

Ecomm: Teddi Mellencamp Gift Guide
$45 Amazon
Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic In the Wild Throw Blanket

Stay warm this holiday season with this luxurious blanket made from sumptuous microfiber. According to Teddi, it's perfect for your living room or any cozy space in your home.

Ecomm: Teddi Mellencamp Gift Guide
$180 Nordstrom
Gold All Weather Bangles—Serenity Prayer

"These über-cute bangles are weightless and soundless, as well as waterproof and TSA-safe," the Bravo reality star explained. "But the most important thing is they each represent an intention for your day. Gift goals while helping someone set theirs!"

Ecomm: Teddi Mellencamp Gift Guide
$120 BuDahGirl
ESARORA Ice Roller

"Freeze! And order this product immediately," the red carpet pro explained. "Said to reduce puffiness, fight pain, prevent wrinkles— the list goes on and on, but the best thing is it just feels so good!"

Ecomm: Teddi Mellencamp Gift Guide
$13 Amazon
Fitness Tote

"This has it all for that fitness buff in your life!" the iHeartRadio podcast host shared. "Large main compartment, a slip-through front for your yoga mat or gym towel and a side space made for your water bottle. It's totes perfect!"

Ecomm: Teddi Mellencamp Gift Guide
$30
$19 All In By Teddi
Be the Good Women's Fitted Tee

"With a message like 'Be the Good,' you're doing so much more than giving a gift to somebody you love—you're also contributing to Never Give Up's amazing mission to make a change in the lives of so many disabled babies and children," Teddi shared.

Ecomm: Teddi Mellencamp Gift Guide
$28
$25 Never Give Up

You're not done shopping yet! See more holiday gift guides for 2019 and beyond.

