Tia Mowry's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 4:00 AM
Let's get the holiday fun started!
Christmas is still more than a few weeks away. But that won't stop Tia Mowry-Hardrict from kicking off the festivities early. "I give November its props because I'm all about Thanksgiving," the actress shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm a foodie so I'm gonna be having Thanksgiving at my dinner. Once Thanksgiving is over though, the Christmas tree is going up!"
Before the hustle and bustle begins, Tia was able to attend the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco movie screening in Los Angeles. After seeing the movie, the actress believes she found another great gift for families.
"I'm a huge fan of Amazon and they are putting this movie on Prime Video and I think it's just very convenient," Tia explained. "It's great for the family because [my daughter] Kairo can watch it on the plane...when we get inside the hotel, she'll be able to watch it. She can watch it over and over and over and over again."
So what else is Tia loving this holiday season? Keep scrolling for more gift picks!
"I'm a huge fan of Converse," Tia revealed to us. "I love chucks! I think they're very classic."
"I love Kiehl's and their skin care. They have this night oil that you put on your face and I just absolutely love it," the Sister, Sister star shared. "That's a great gift."
"I love the dolls because they're not like your traditional dolls and what I mean by that is these girls are full of personality. They are fashion-forward and I think it's really important for young girls just to embody that as they get older," Tia shared with us. "They don't have to fit in some sort of box. These girls are wearing stripes, bold colors and I just think that it's just so adorable."
"Santal Blush by Tom Ford is an amazing perfume," Tia shared with us. "I'm obsessed with that perfume and whenever I go anywhere people are always like, 'What are you wearing?'"
"It's the perfect cookbook to give during the New Year because everybody likes to have a fresh start at the beginning of the year," Tia shared with us. "Everyone starts eating healthy and making healthier alternatives when it comes to their food and what they eat, so I think my book will be great for them."
"[My son] wants a MacBook! He's been asking for that for the past two months now," Tia shared with us. "It's all about the electronics. He's really into video games too."
"I would definitely have to say Kitchen Aid's food processor is amazing," Tia explained to us when asked to reveal some of her favorite gadgets in the kitchen.
"Massage or spa certificates: Who can turn that down?" Tia asked us. "I love Tomoko Japanese Spa, which is amazing. Burke Williams spa is great too."
Need a last minute gift? Tia has a suggestion. What about a Starbucks gift card? "Everybody loves a good latte or coffee and it's easy," she shared.
"Personalized cutting boards are a great gift. It's something that people don't think about having, but it's important to have when you're cooking," Tia shared with us. "It's reasonably priced so a really nice one you can keep on your kitchen counter is a great gift."
While attending the L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco movie screening, Tia's son Cree Hardrict couldn't help but share a gift on his list. "He loves basketball, anything with sports," Tia shared with us before Cree voiced his love for Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
As they saying goes: Mom knows best! So without further ado, see more gift picks any mother would love.
