Tia Mowry's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Let's get the holiday fun started!

Christmas is still more than a few weeks away. But that won't stop Tia Mowry-Hardrict from kicking off the festivities early. "I give November its props because I'm all about Thanksgiving," the actress shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm a foodie so I'm gonna be having Thanksgiving at my dinner. Once Thanksgiving is over though, the Christmas tree is going up!"

Before the hustle and bustle begins, Tia was able to attend the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco movie screening in Los Angeles. After seeing the movie, the actress believes she found another great gift for families.

"I'm a huge fan of Amazon and they are putting this movie on Prime Video and I think it's just very convenient," Tia explained. "It's great for the family because [my daughter] Kairo can watch it on the plane...when we get inside the hotel, she'll be able to watch it. She can watch it over and over and over and over again."

So what else is Tia loving this holiday season? Keep scrolling for more gift picks!