The Cutest County Music Couples on the CMAs Red Carpet of All Time

The 2019 CMA Awards are almost here!
While red carpet fashion is always where it's at, one of the most heartwarming things to see at such an event is the presence of fan-favorite country music couples such as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. The latter is nominated this year for two awards, including Entertainer of the Year.
Another popular country music couple, Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae, recently became new parents!
And speaking of babies, singers Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, are currently expecting their first child. Morris is nominated for six awards at the 2019 CMAs, so there could be some adorable baby bump pics on the red carpet.
Carly Pearce, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year, married fellow country star Michael Ray in October, so if they attend the 2019 CMA Awards, it will mark their first red carpet appearance as a married couple.
See photos of the cutest country music couples at the CMA Awards:
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
The country music royalty last graced the CMAs red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards.
John Shearer/WireImage
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
The fan-favorite couple has attended many CMA Awards together. Here they are at the 2018 ceremony.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans
The married stars turned heads at the 2018 CMA Awards.
John Shearer/WireImage
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
The married country stars turned heads at the 2018 CMA Awards.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson
The Thompson Square duo are always a delight! Here they are at the 2018 CMA Awards.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs
The singer and American Idol alum brought her husband and country music songwriter to the 2017 CMA Awards.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae
The two turned heads at the 2018 CMA Awards.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Michael Ray and Carly Pearce
The couple, who wed in October 2019, were adorable at the 2018 CMA Awards.
Carrie Underwood will host the 53rd annual CMA Awards with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The ceremony will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 at 8/7c on ABC.