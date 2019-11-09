When Cynthia Erivo Met Aretha Franklin: How the Queen of Soul Shocked the Tony Winner

Another piece of research includes Amazing Grace, the documentary concert film that was released after Franklin's death. Franklin previously sued to prevent the movie from coming out. Amazing Grace was filmed in 1972 as Franklin recorded her gospel album of the same name, but never released due to audio and visual difficulties. "Everyone should watch it," Erivo said. "It's a beautiful documentary, concert, it's a really wonderful look at who she was."

Erivo met Franklin, and their first encounter left her gobsmacked, she said.

"She had seen The Color Purple, and when I went downstairs, she sang the line from The Color Purple back to me," Erivo remembered. "That definitely shocked me!"