Singles' Day Sales That'll Make You Happy You're "Self-Partnered"

Lucas Ottone/Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 3:00 AM
If Black Friday is the Super Bowl of shopping, then Singles' Day is the shopping Olympics. Started in China in the '90s, Singles' Day has become the largest offline and online shopping day in the world. And as Emma Watson has recently reminded us, being single—or "self partnered"—is definitely something to celebrate. And what better way to embrace your independence than being able to treat yo self to fabulous deals?
We've rounded up brands and stores that are celebrating self love with discounts and offers. Happy shopping!
Acorn
SHOP NOW: Select slipper socks 25% off + FREE SHIPPING on All Orders with code SOCKS25. Valid 11/8-11/11.
Biotherm
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off all orders with code SINGLES25.
Brooklinen
SHOP NOW: Save 15% on everything—no minimum required!
Furla
SHOP NOW: Receive a free fragrance with any purchase.
Greats
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off sitewide.
Ivory Ella
SHOP NOW: Save 20% sitewide (excludes surprise Boxes and bedding) and score a limited edition Long Sleeve Tie Dye Tee for $30. (Ivory Ella donates 10% of all of their net profits to Save The Elephants.)
Kipling
SHOP NOW: Save 33% off sitewide.
Lookfantastic
SHOP NOW: Score Lookfantastic's Single's Day Limited Edition Beauty Box (worth $385+) for only $80.75 with code: SALEX5.
Lovehoney
SHOP NOW: Save 20% on everything!
Milani Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Buy one, get one free on all lip products. Valid 11/11–11/12.
Need Supply Co.
SHOP NOW: Take 11% off your purchase.
Nike
SHOP NOW: Get an extra 20% off select styles with code SINGLES.
Rebecca Minkoff
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 15% off $150+ with code SINGLES15; 25% off $250+ with code: SINGLES25; 35% off $350+ with code: SINGLES35.
Urban Decay
SHOP NOW: Get 11 samples on ALL orders with promo code 111.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Take 11% off your entire purchase.
