Holiday Gifts For Dad 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Holiday Gifts For Dad 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for Dad this year?  If you're like us, he's the most important person in your life, so rather than gift him a generic tie or last minute aisle-store hunt, think outside the box—like this North Face puffer vest or a Birchbox subscription—and treat him to something unique, thoughtful and useful this year. 

Since he's always there for you, we've come up with heart-filled gifts so you don't have to! From MasterClass online courses to a self-watering pepper plant to a Nintendo Switch, you can stock up now and ensure you find him something that sparks joy and brings laughs through the new year. Our favorite? This homemade juice maker

Here are 15 of our favorites below.

Read

Holiday Gifts For Mom 2019

Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill

Cooks burgers, steaks, chicken and fish on this portable gas grill with 145-square-inch grilling area and foldaway legs.

Gifts for Dad
$106 Amazon
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest

Fashion meets function in this North Face puffer vest. Also available in tan and black.

Gifts for Dad
$179 Urban Outfitters
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy?Con

Whether you're at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Want to stock up for the holidays? A Nintendo Switch AND Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle goes live on nintendo.com/switch on Thursday, Nov. 28 (that's a $60 saving!)

Black Friday Toy Deals
$299 Amazon
Amazon Prime

Give the gift of two-day shipping, watch thousands of movies and TV with Amazon Prime, and stream millions of songs and books with the gift of Amazon Prime.

Gifts for the Super Busy
$119 Amazon
Brickell Men's Daily Advanced Face Care Routine II

This men's skin care set contains the three best skin care products for men to gently cleanse the face, remove dead skin & impurities, while nourishing, protecting, and hydrating it.

Gifts for Dad
$77 Amazon
UGG Leisure Suede Faux Shearling Lined Slipper

Snuggle up with these faux shearling lined slippers. Also available in cocoa.

Gifts for Dad
$80 Nordstrom Rack
MasterClass Subscription

Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform. 

Gifts for Mom
$180 MasterClass
Callaway Golf Chrome Soft Truvis Golf Balls

These stocking stuffers are sure to improve your dad's game on the green, combining incredible distance and performance for faster ball speed, high launch and increased greenside spin. The balls are customizable, so you can create a special message or monogram for the holiday.

Gifts for Dad
$45
$39 Amazon
Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Razor for Men

He'll stay trim, fresh and clean with this next-level electric razor.

Gifts for Dad
$80
$50 Amazon
Birchbox Grooming 3-Month Subscription Gift Card

Give the gift of 5 deluxe grooming samples each month with this designer beauty sampler by Birchbox.

Gifts for Dad
$30 Birchbox
Self-Watering Pepper Planter

Turn your windowsill into a fresh produce counter with this self-watering pepper grow kit.

Gifts for Dad
$30 Uncommon Goods
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine

He'll juice his favorite fruits and vegetables with this all-in-one juicer machine.

Gifts for Dad
$55 Amazon
Sonos Play Compact Wireless Smart Speaker

Get rich, room filling sound with this small yet powerful speaker for streaming music and more.

Gifts for Dad
$210 Amazon
Golfers BBQ Set

Hit a hole in one! These stainless steel barbecue tools have handles that look just like golf grips.

Gifts for Dad
$34 Uncommon Goods
Amazon Kindle Subscription

Give him unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription.

Gifts for Dad
$60 Amazon

Check out gifts for the super busy and the adorable gifts for toddlers and babies on E!.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Shares a Glorious Throwback Friends Photo of Her in Full Glam

E-Comm: Holiday Gifts For Him

Holiday Gifts for Him 2019

E-Comm: Friendsgiving Essentials

Hosting Friendsgiving? Under $100 Kitchen Must-Haves for Your Thanksgiving Feast

Hannah Brown

Go Inside Hannah Brown's Dress Fitting For the 2019 People's Choice Awards! See the Looks

E-Comm: Luxury Beauty Sale

Luxury Beauty Sale: Chanel, Lancôme & More Under $50

Black Friday, Crowds

Pre-Black Friday Sales You Can Shop Now: 2019's Best Deals

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes Shares the Special Reason Why She Wants to Work With Ryan Gosling Again

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.