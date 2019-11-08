Carrie Underwood Teases Lots of Fringe, Rhinestones and Big Hair at 2019 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Country music always goes big. And Carrie Underwoodexpects the same from the 2019 CMA Awards.
The superstar, who is co-hosting the awards show alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, stopped by Good Morning America on Friday to share a little sneak peek at what's to come. "Between me, and Reba and Dolly, can you imagine the changes and the fringe and the rhinestones and the hair?" the "Cry Pretty" singer joked. "It'll be amazing."
And now the annual event is right around the corner, it's all hands on deck to prepare. "We've been going over scripts and things like that," Carrie, who is nominated for three of the night's biggest awards, said. "Everybody's making adjustments and getting just all of the timings and things. But it'll come together."
Country music's biggest night will kick off with a special performance from the iconic trio honoring the genre's female artists.
"I feel like the whole tone of the night is just gonna be very heartfelt and sincere," she explained. "Of course, we're going to have fun moments because it's me and Dolly and Reba...It's a tribute to legends, women of country music, the now-current people and we're looking to the future too."
"I really love having all of those elements come together," Carrie continued. "And just being respectful and loving and encouraging."
She's especially excited and honored to share the stage with her icons.
"For me, personally, getting to, like, be in a room with Dolly and Reba—those are two women that taught me how to do what I do," the American Idol alum raved. "I want girls to be watching this at home and seeing all of us on that stage and getting inspired and thinking, ‘I can do that too' and ‘I want to be a part of that.' Come on!"
And though it's her 12th time hosting (yes, really!), she still gets pre-show jitters.
"I'm always nervous, for like the first five minutes," she admitted. "And then it's like, ‘Okay, this is just fine.' And the audience is great. You just get a good energy back. It's Nashville, it's our home...I love doing it."
The 2019 CMA Awards, held in Nashville, will air on ABC Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. Before the big show, check out the full list of nominees here.