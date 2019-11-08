Carrie Underwood Teases Lots of Fringe, Rhinestones and Big Hair at 2019 CMA Awards

Country music always goes big. And Carrie Underwoodexpects the same from the 2019 CMA Awards.

The superstar, who is co-hosting the awards show alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, stopped by Good Morning America on Friday to share a little sneak peek at what's to come. "Between me, and Reba and Dolly, can you imagine the changes and the fringe and the rhinestones and the hair?" the "Cry Pretty" singer joked. "It'll be amazing."

And now the annual event is right around the corner, it's all hands on deck to prepare. "We've been going over scripts and things like that," Carrie, who is nominated for three of the night's biggest awards, said. "Everybody's making adjustments and getting just all of the timings and things. But it'll come together."

Country music's biggest night will kick off with a special performance from the iconic trio honoring the genre's female artists.