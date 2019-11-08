Inside the Year That Changed Victoria's Secret for Ever

When cameras started rolling on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 of last year, there was a lot to celebrate.

It was Adriana Lima's last show as an Angel, as the venerated model was hanging up her wings for good. The occasion marked the show's return to New York City after sojourns to Paris and Shanghai in years prior. And Shawn Mendes was due to take the stage as one of the many musical acts. Who doesn't love that?

Yet, by the time the show had finished taping ahead of its December airdate on new network home ABC, all anyone was talking about was the incendiary quotes from parent company L Brand's chief marketing officer Ed Razek uttered on the record during an interview with Vogue.

With more inclusive upstarts like Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, Aerie and ThirdLove nipping at the brand's heels, carving away at their market share, Razek was clearly on the defense. Responding to Rih's prior show, which earned glowing praise from press and fans alike for its refreshingly inclusive approach to sizing and model selection, the CMO said, "Everybody keeps talking about Rihanna's show. If we had done Rihanna's show, we would be accused of pandering without question."

And then he kept going.