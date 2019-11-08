Justin Bieber Crowns Hailey His "Queen" In Must-See Throwback Snap

Justin Bieber isn't sorry about how much he loves Hailey Bieber.

The superstar took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of him and his wife⁠—and it's bound to warm the hearts of their fans. The side-by-side shot featured pictures of the duo as kids, both wearing huge, cheeky smiles. The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer added a crown emoji on top of each of their heads, which he captioned, "THIS IS MY QUEEN." Yes, these newlyweds are very much in love!

It's certainly not the first time he's gifted fans with an epic throwback. Leading up to their September vows, Justin shared a photo from one of the first times he met a then-teenage Hailey and her parents. "Me and the wife! and the in laws !!" he wrote. "Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me."

Indeed, the 25-year-old has been relishing newlywed wife, often gushing over his bride on social media.