Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Daughter's Name—And Who She's Named After

Shawn Johnson has shared the name of her newborn baby girl! Introducing: Drew Hazel East!

The Olympic gymnast, who announced the arrival of her and Andrew East's daughter on Monday, took to Instagram on Friday to share more details about the couple's new bundle of joy. It turns out, the duo actually welcomed their baby girl in late October, a few days before their announcement.

"Drew Hazel East," Johnson wrote alongside a sweet family photo. "8lbs 8oz 20.5 inches long 10/29/19."

The 27-year-old athlete also shared that her baby girl is named after "the most incredible person I know... her daddy." Too cute!

In Johnson's announcement post on Nov. 4, she shared the first picture of her daughter, writing, "You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl."

It was just yesterday that Johnson, who has been very open with her fans about her pregnancy journey, revealed that she felt "guilty" for having a C-section after 22 hours of labor.