John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Give Rare Look Into Their Magical Date Night

by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 7:04 AM
Hollywood's favorite couple has graced us with a rare glimpse into their private lives.
On Thursday night, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt stepped out in New York City to see Derren Brown's Broadway show Secret. The Jack Ryan star posted about the illusionist's show on Instagram, sharing a intimate date night selfie with his wife while he was at it.
Posing backstage with Brown himself, the Office alum and Mary Poppins Returns star are all smiles as they cuddle up for the cute snap. "Oh my Lordy! Just had my mind BLOWN by the one and only @derrenbrown tonight!" Krasinski wrote. "If you're in NYC and want to see one of the greatest shows ever...This is the one!"
Of course, the two actors—who share daughters Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3,—don't need a magic show to keep the magic alive in their own marriage! Just last month, while talking to E! News, the actor couldn't help but rave about their close bond and never ending support for one another.
"I gotta say it just sort of happens organically," he shared. "It's one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does."
"So we're just extremely supportive," the 40-year-old gushed. "We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it's always about coming back home and being together. It's the most important thing."
Now, more of these date night selfies, please!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?