Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are Competing With the Jonas Brothers to Impress Their Kids

PSA to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's kids—they really are the coolest.

As the Frozen II star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, her two daughters with the fellow actor don't consider them on the level of, say, the Jonas Brothers.

"They're very big in our house," Bell said of the hit trio of brothers. "We're always trying to tell our kids, 'Look, we're very cool. You don't think that right now, but let me just tell you something—we're really cool,' and they're like, 'No.'"

As a result, a bit of competition has taken shape. "My husband…makes good pancakes or [when he] lifts something heavy, he'll always look at them and go, 'Ooh the Jonas Brothers wish they could be me.'"

And now, the girls are joining in, too.