Courteney Cox Shares Rare Selfie With Matthew Perry During Friends Reunion

The one where Monica and Chandler reunite will always be one of our favorites.

Late on Thursday, Friends alum Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a rare selfie with her onscreen husband Matthew Perry. "Guess who I had lunch with today…" the actress gushed to her nearly six million followers. "I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends." (ICYMI, the duo played pals-turned-soulmates on the cult favorite sitcom.)

Never on a break from the social media site, their co-stars were eager to give this adorable snap a resounding seven, seven, SEVEN. "Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople," commented Lisa Kudrow. Meanwhile, new Instagram legend Jennifer Aniston wrote, "MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS."

In fact, the hangout caught the attention of several of their A-list friends. "High quality content!" raved Eric Stonestreet. Chimed in Allison Janney, "Love you Matthew."

After all, while the '90s cast often share snaps from their reunions (much to the delight of fans), Perry has worked to keep a relatively low profile in recent years.

Back in September 2018, the actor ended a six month Twitter hiatus by revealing he spent three months in the hospital following a gastrointestinal surgery to repair a ruptured bowel. 

Nearly a year later, he once again made headline news for totally nailing social media. When photos surfaced of the 50-year-old enjoying an afternoon stroll through NYC, the focus suddenly (and surprisingly) turned to his "long," "dirty," and unkempt fingernails. 

"I'm getting a manicure this morning. That's okay right?" he clapped back on Twitter. "I mean it says man right in the word."

Naturally, he was referencing the notorious Friends scene where Chandler and Rachel get their nails done at the salon. Because, after all these years, not even he can quit his love for the show!

Now, to see more of the cast's reunions that will have you begging for a reboot, pivot on to the pictures below. Need more? Well, be thankful this year we're being gifted a return to the big screen. Eight Thanksgiving-themed episodes will hit the movie theaters screen nationwide on November 24 and 25. 

Could we be any more excited?

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

The Friends ladies reunited at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills in November 2019. Cox and Kudrow presented Aniston with one of two Artists Inspiration Awards.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends, Reunion, Instagram

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

Monica and Chandler reunited in November 2019!

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Instagram

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Joey, Monica and Rachel reunited for a fun night in October 2019.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Birthday

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.

Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, AFI Tribute to George Clooney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

Friends, James Burrows Special

NBC

Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Friends Cast, Big Bang Theory Cast

Instagram

Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, WGA

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America

Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Jimmy Kimmel, Twitter

Twitter

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

ABC Studios

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Go On

NBC

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Cougar Town

ABC

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

