Why Last Christmas Feels Like the Most Fitting Tribute to George Michael

Last Christmas is a lot of things.

It's director Paul Feig's attempt at delivering the latest modern Christmas classic. It's star Emilia Clarke's first big project since saying goodbye to Game of Thrones. It's a love letter to writer and co-star Emma Thompson's beloved London. It's a look at the immigrant experience in a post-Brexit U.K. It's a charming rom-com.

But, above all else, the Universal Pictures project, out Friday, Nov. 8, is a love letter to beloved pop icon George Michael.

Not only did Michael's Wham-era holiday classic of the same name serve as impetus for the film, but since his untimely passing on Christmas day three years ago, the film became something more: A celebration of the entirety of the music legend's career, with a soundtrack consisting solely of his music alone, including the exciting inclusion of a previously-unheard track recorded in the final years of his life.

It wasn't always meant to be like this, though.