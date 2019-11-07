Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Steal the Show at Frozen 2 Premiere

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 7:59 PM

Selena Gomez, Gracie Teefey, Frozen ll premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomezand her little sister Grace Teefey are showing us all how it's done!

The Frozen 2 premiere was basically a Selena and Gracie masterclass on how to turn heads in all the right ways. First off, the sister duo showed up in matching ensembles from the Marc Jacobs fall runway, complete with the dazzling feathered and bejeweled capes. They then strut across the red carpet in an easy, breezy manner that oozed glamour and sophistication. 

To top it all off, the fearsome twosome struck all the perfect poses. From the casual hand-holding, to the crowd-favorite kiss, they did it all with grac(ie). 

Of course, the real stars of the movie, like Kristen Bellmade for some fierce fashion moments as well. She chose a more autumnal look that featured a cut-out on the chest, which was perfectly suited for Hollywood's warmer temperatures.

But that's not all! To see more of the sweet moments for yourself, check out the gallery below!

Selena Gomez, Gracie, Frozen ll premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez & Gracie Teefey

"The Heart Wants What It Wants" and right now ours is telling us that we want more sister moments like this.

Kristen Bell, Fashion Police Widget, Frozen 2

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell

This dress takes us to the Good Place

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, Amare Brown, Andrew Brown, Frozen ll premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

Color coordinated looks for the win!

Josh Gad, Frozen ll premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Josh Gad

The star gives the camera a charming smile as he walks the red carpet.

Jonathan Groff, Frozen ll premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Jonathan Groff

From playing the King in Hamilton, to a FBI profiler in Mindhunter, is there anything Jonathan Groff can't do?

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Frozen ll premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Evan Rosse & Ashlee Simpson

With cozy looks like this, this stylish family is in no harm of being Frozen

Evan Rachel Wood, Ashlee Simpson, Frozen ll premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Evan Rachel Wood

This look is so sweet, the Westworld star might as well be a sugar plum fairy.

