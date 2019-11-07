Alex Morgan Says She's ''Fighting'' For Daughter's Right to Equal Pay

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 7:33 PM
Alex Morgan's success on the soccer field has a sweeter meaning now that she's expecting her first child.
As many know, the Olympic gold-medalist has fought for equal pay throughout her long and illustrious career, alongside U.S. Women's National Team members Megan Rapinoe and more. This hasn't been easy for the star and her teammates, as it has led to a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.
However, the star tells E! News exclusively that her pregnancy is making this battle worth it. "Having a daughter on the way really validates everything that I'm fighting for," she explains to the cameras at an event with Powerade. "It really makes me feel like I really am truly setting up the next generation for even greater success than we're able to attain."
Asides from striving to bridge that gender gap, the mommy-to-be says she and husband Servando Carrasco are "learning a lot and soaking it all in."
It was just a few weeks ago that the pair revealed they're expecting their first child together. On Instagram, she shared, "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet."
The soccer stars are expected to welcome their little one in April 2020, just months before the U.S. team heads to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, which Alex says she fully intends to participate in.
