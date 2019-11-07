Jim Edmonds Calls Police on Meghan King Edmonds Out of ''Concern'' For Their Kids

Police are once again becoming involved inMeghan King Edmondsand Jim Edmonds contentious split.

On Thursday, Us Weekly revealed authorities visited the Edmonds' home in St. Louis to determine if Meghan was able to properly care for their children, largely because Jim was worried about his children's safety. In a statement to E! News, he confirmed, "I knew she was coming home drunk and I was concerned. I called the police to make sure there wasn't an incident."

Likewise, in a statement to Us Weekly, he claimed that he hoped to "protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues."

According to the outlet, Meghan had enjoyed a few drinks with friends on Wednesday evening, leaving her three kids in the care of Jim. After she returned home, with the help of a designated driver, police showed up to question her. "Of course, yes! In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way, incapable, of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?" the outlet claims she responded to questions about her sobriety.