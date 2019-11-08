The Best New Books of November 2019

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 5:00 AM
As we bid farewell to spooky season and say hello to November, it's time to turn a new page on some great books coming out this month! When the leaves change and we anticipate impending travel for the holidays, we can't think of anything better than cracking open a new read on the weekend or on your next flight home.
From hilarious celebrity memoirs—from Jenny Slate—to new adventures in fantasy to self-help manifestos, we've handpicked the latest books to feed your brain (and soul!) With so many new titles, there's definitely a world of contemporary stories and characters for you to get lost in this fall.
Here are seven of our favorites below.
What would you do if you discovered an enchanting book that retold a story from your own childhood but you have no recollection of it happening? That's exactly what happens to grad student Zachary as he undergoes a bewildering journey in this fantastical new read.
The hilarious comic and actress delivers a memoir unlike any memoirs before! Chuck full of animated tales from her real life, you won't want to miss this book!
Why do we cry? How do we cry? And what does it mean? This young poet examines scientifically and culturally the true art and meaning of tears.
What if you found out some seriously disturbing truths about your family's past? That's what happened to Libby Jones in this bone-chilling new suspense.
In the Dream House is Carmen Maria Machado's engrossing and wildly innovative account of a relationship gone bad, and a bold dissection of the mechanisms and cultural representations of psychological abuse.
In 1924, Josephine is the proud owner of a thriving farm. As a child, she channeled otherworldly power to free herself from slavery. Now her new neighbor, a white woman named Charlotte, seeks her company, and an uneasy friendship grows between them.
From the moment powerful men started falling to the #MeToo movement, the lamentations began: this is feminism gone too far, this is injustice, this is a witch hunt. Lindy West turns that refrain on its head. You think this is a witch hunt? Fine. You've got one.
