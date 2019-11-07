Go Inside Bethenny Frankel's $4 Million New York City Condo

Wow Bethenny Frankel, wow! This space is gorgeous.

Just days after celebrating her birthday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star appears to be making a change in her real estate plans. E! News has learned Bethenny's SoHo condo is now on the market for $3,995,000.

In true Big Apple fashion, the space only has two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. But once you take a look inside, you'll be blown away.

Residents can enjoy 2,392 square feet of living space and a wide variety of amenities like a wood-burning fireplace and a small balcony—the only one of its kind in the building.

Those looking for some R&R can enjoy a deep soaking tub while fashion lovers will enjoy the custom closet. Food lovers will also appreciate the extra-large pantry and a five-burner Wolf range.