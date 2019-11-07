Go Inside Bethenny Frankel's $4 Million New York City Condo

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 4:01 PM

Bethenny Frankel, loft split

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, compass.com

Wow Bethenny Frankel, wow! This space is gorgeous.

Just days after celebrating her birthday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star appears to be making a change in her real estate plans. E! News has learned Bethenny's SoHo condo is now on the market for $3,995,000.

In true Big Apple fashion, the space only has two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. But once you take a look inside, you'll be blown away.

Residents can enjoy 2,392 square feet of living space and a wide variety of amenities like a wood-burning fireplace and a small balcony—the only one of its kind in the building.

Those looking for some R&R can enjoy a deep soaking tub while fashion lovers will enjoy the custom closet. Food lovers will also appreciate the extra-large pantry and a five-burner Wolf range.

Bethenny Frankel Says RHONY Can Be Used for Good

And for those shocked by the price, it appears the condo has been on the market since 2017 when it was listed for $5.25 million. Bethenny has since moved into another SoHo apartment, which she recently showcased to Architectural Design.

Bethenny Frankel, Paul Bernon

Instagram

Real estate aside, Bethenny appears to be enjoying her life away from the cameras. After announcing her departure from the Real Housewives of New York City, the Skinnygirl founder is focusing on other businesses.

She's also finding time to celebrate. During her birthday week, Bethenny was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner party at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York City.

And yes, Bethenny had a special man by her side during the celebrations. "You have brought me true happiness, and I'm so lucky to have you in my life," Paul Bernon shared on Instagram. "No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us. Thank you for being the most loving partner."

Bethenny would later pose for a picture with her boyfriend and thank everyone for their support.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes!" she shared on Instagram. "Beyond grateful to celebrate with my family and friends... and YOU."

