2020 Met Gala Theme Revealed: Relive the Best Looks From Fashion's Biggest Event of the Year

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 3:37 PM

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 MET Gala

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The 2020 Met Gala theme is all about the enduring history of fashion, so it's only fitting that we take a trip back in time.

Trends may come and go but a true sense of style never fades, as is the case with so many of the ensembles that stars have worn on the Met Gala carpet. From Rihanna's numerous showstoppers, to Karolina Kurkova's subtle beauty, the Met Gala is a place where style transcends all sense of time.

And this seems to become even more true as years pass by, with celebrities going all-out for the yearly occasion. All sense of modesty is increasingly abandoned in honor of the exclusive event, because why not show off the finest designs that a stylish reputation can buy? 

There's no doubt that this coming year will be even more lavish and outrageous than ever, especially with "About Time: Fashion and Duration" as the theme. It was inspired by the Sally Potter film Orlando, starring Tilda Swinton, and showcases the rich fashions of the 18th and 20th centuries. 

In short, expect tons of lace, wigs and corsets!

To take a trip in the time machine of Met Gala's past, check out the gallery below!

Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder's larger-than-life gown by Guo Pei is fit for royalty. It's only a matter of time before this jaw-dropping ensemble is in history books.

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

SIPA

Beyonce

There's no denying it: Bey shuts down every red carpet and this time around is no different. Wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture gown, she turns heads at the 2015 Met Ball.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Met Gala 2017, Net-A-Porter x ESC

Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra

Carmen Sandiego, err, Priyanka, wears a Ralph Lauren trench dress that's classic but with a twist.

Solange, Met Gala 2018

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Solange

The 32-year-old star's ensemble is legendary for so many reasons. Playing up the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Solange carries Florida water in her crystal-netted handbag. Moreover, her Iris van Herpen black latex dress is hand-picked by a Twitter poll. One word: iconic.

ESC: Liu Wen, 2017 Met Gala, Denim

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Liu Wen

Deconstruction is one element to the 2017 theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." And the model's Off-White gown definitely showcases that design aspect, while also paying tribute to the designer.

ESC: Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

John Shearer/Getty Images

Blake Lively

It's almost a sin how good Lively looks in this over-the-top custom Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry pieces.

ESC: Net-A-Porter x ESC, Met Gala 2017, Zendaya

REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Volume is the name of the game at the 2017 Met Gala, and The Greatest Showman star brings the drama with her brightly colored Dolce & Gabbana parrot print gown.

Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gigi Hadid

The 24-year-old supermodel dazzles the red carpet with her stained-glass, optical illusion dress. The design is by none other than Versace.

Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Cardi B

Giving us her Sunday's best, the "I Like It" rapper puts the Catholic theme front and center with this lavish Moschino design and larger-than-life headpiece.

Ashley Graham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

The body positive icon brings the heat to the 2017 Met Gala with her custom-made H&M gown.

Jennifer Lopez, Met Gala 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The 49-year-old multi-hyphenate flaunts her curves and toned body with this red-hot ensemble by Versace. From the beaded dragon design to the see-through material, this is one fiery look!

Karolina Kurkova, Met Gala 2005

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The former Victoria's Secret model makes a statement (quite literally) with this cheeky Viktor & Rolf design at the 2005 Met Ball.

Naomi Campbell, Met Gala 2011

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Honoring the late Alexander McQueen, the supermodel stuns in a head-to-toe design from the fashion icon. Her gown is embellished with white tassels, intricate embroidery and feathery details.

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Katy Perry

The "Firework" singer knows how to follow through with a theme! She exudes glamor and grace as she attends the 2018 Met Ball in a shimmery gold gown with massive angel wings.

ESC: Lily Collins

George Pimentel/WireImage

Lily Collins

Following the theme, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between," Lily plays up the exaggerated proportions the designer is known for. Her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown is spot-on.

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Rihanna

Hands down, the best look of the 2017 event. She's not the Met Ball queen for nothin'!

James Kaliardos, Cecilia Dean, Met Gala 2005

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Cecilia Dean

Honoring the house of Chanel at the 2005 Met Gala, the fashion model and co-founder of Visionaire graces the red carpet with a Marie Antoinette-like gown. The gold detailing, silk pink ribbon and flashy ruffles give it extra oomph.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2015

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Jessica Parker

Yes, Carrie Bradshaw...umm, Sarah Jessica Parker! The Met Gala vet sizzles the red carpet with her H&M design and her jaw-dropping Philip Treacy headdress. This look totally exudes the theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Met Gala 2015

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks like a vision in white in her one-of-a-kind Roberto Cavalli gown. From the dramatic feather train to the intricate beaded details and sheer bodice, this is a lewk!

Rihanna, 2018 Met Gala

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rihanna

Looking like a literal Pope in her jewel-encrusted Maison Margiela ensemble (complete with a papal tiara), RiRi truly embodies the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul dazzles in this see-through, nude-colored Versace gown. If you look closely, you'll see it's adorned with jewels galore.

Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, Met Gala 2018

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lana Del Rey & Jared Leto

The "Lust for Life" songstress and 47-year-old actor dress for the occasion with their religious-inspired Gucci designs—Leto channels Jesus while Lana emulates the Lady of Sorrows—and that's the gospel of truth!

Anne Hathaway

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Fit for a princess, this crystal-encrusted Valentino ball gown is straight out of a fairy tale, and while this theme was extraordinarily hard ("American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"), the Ocean's 8 star knocks it out of the park.

Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2018

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Janelle Monae

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter looks like an "electric lady" at the 2018 Met Gala with her black and white color-blocking gown and valero jacket by Marc Jacobs.

Eva Longoria, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Eva Longoria

Longoria radiates the red carpet with her over-the-top ruffled Marchesa gown. The royal purple hue adds even more drama to the already magnificent design.

MET Gala, Karolina Kurkova

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The supermodel brings the glitz and the glamour to the 2012 event with her a custom long-sleeved gold sequin gown, matching turban and clutch by Rachel Zoe.

