Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's time for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

Tonight, stars like Pink and Jennifer Aniston will be honored for their incredible work in the industry over the years. Pink is set to receive the People's Champion Award during the ceremony, while Aniston will be honored with the People's Icon Award! Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani will take home the Fashion Icon Award!

Additionally, celebs like Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa, D'Arcy Carden, Rob Riggle, and David Spade are set to present at the PCAs, as well as sports stars Alex Morgan and Coco Gauff. And if that wasn't exciting enough, Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara will take the stage to perform during the award show.

So, we think it's safe to say this show is going to be jam-packed with exciting moments! While you're watching the ceremony at home, E! News is going to be bringing you all of the behind-the-scenes details that you won't be able to see on TV!

Watch

Pink: The People's Choice Awards Champion of 2019

Want to know which celebs are chatting during commercial breaks? Want to find out who was cheering during the performances?

Well, then keep checking back right here throughout the night, because we're bringing you all of the celebrity scoop!

Stay tuned for all of the star-studded details!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Sandler, PCA Feature

How Adam Sandler Became Netflix’s Secret Weapon

PCAs Icons, Jennifer Aniston, Pink, Gwen Stefani

People's Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Gina Rodriguez, Baby2Baby Gala 2019

Gina Rodriguez Steps Into the Spotlight for the First Time Since Receiving Backlash

Ali Wong Collage

How Ali Wong Became the Current Queen of Comedy

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

5 Things You Need to Know Before the 2019 People's Choice Awards

PCAs Icons, Jennifer Aniston, Pink, Gwen Stefani

2019 People's Choice Awards Sneak Peek: See Where Jennifer Aniston & More Stars Are Sitting!

Hannah Brown

Go Inside Hannah Brown's Dress Fitting For the 2019 People's Choice Awards! See the Looks

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.