Hosting Friendsgiving? Under $100 Kitchen Must-Haves for Your Thanksgiving Feast

by Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we have one question for you: are you all set to be the hostess-with-the-mostess this Friendsgiving? In preparation for roasting the turkey, cooking the stuffing and green beans, plating the cranberry sauce, and baking the essential pie, do you have all the kitchen essentials to make the big feast possible?
Lucky for us Gilt is having an all-out, under $100 sale on all kitchen and dining must-haves for the chef in your life! From precision BergHOFF knife sets to Le Creuset cast iron covered casseroles to Farberware steel cooking sets, you'll have everything you need ahead of the big turkey day. And the best part? With everything severely marked down (and under $100), you can stock up on kitchen thermometers and utensil sets to impress your guests for the grand meal. Our favorite? This Big Boss deep fryer, of course.
Here are seven of our kitchen must-haves below.
This set of 12 rubber-handled non-stick pans, pots and skillets is every chef's dream!
Whether you're serving a sizzling steak right off the grill, a baked pork chop or turkey for the big day, these steak knives are sure to cut the mustard. Your dinner guests will love the way the soft-grip handle fits in their hand and how the serrated stainless steel blade slices right through the meat thanks to its sharp teeth and non-stick coating.
Store all your favorite dishes in this bright yellow covered casserole pan for the holidays.
Instantly and accurately measure the temperature of any cooking surface with this Infrared surface thermometer.
Grill or stew your heart out with either one of the these cast iron casserole pans. They're great for creating strong, even heat and they season as you use them.
Store up to six bottles of your favorite wine in this beautifully tiered rack.
Deep fry all your favorite flavors with this 4 piece deep square pan set. This sophisticated combination not only ensures maximal durability it also allows for multi-fictional, all-around usage.
