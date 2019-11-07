Shawn Johnson Reveals She Felt "Guilty" For Having a C-Section After 22 Hour Labor

Shawn Johnson is getting honest about her labor experience.

The former Olympic gymnast gave birth to a beautiful baby girl earlier this month. Shawn, who is married to husband Andrew East, has been candid about her journey to motherhood. Now, in a beautiful post, the former gymnast revealed the reasons she felt guilty about undergoing a c-section after her 22-hour labor.

"22 hours of labor to end in a c section," Shawn captioned a photo with Andrew and her baby girl in the hospital. "I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention. At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed."

Shawn went on to reveal that her feelings completely changed once she got to hold her daughter for the first time.