Down to Earth: Inside Adriana Lima's World After She Retired Her Angel Wings

Much like her runway walk, Adriana Lima's timing turned out to be impeccable.

In 2018 the Brazilian supermodel appeared in her 19th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and, after 20 years as a Victoria's Secret Angel, she bid the annual lingerie fest goodbye, deciding that a nice round milestone would be the perfect time to end that phase of her career, a celebration of a pair of wings well-worn.

Lima had previously considered keeping at it till she was "40, at least," or until she'd walked in her 20th show, but she ultimately decided a year beforehand that 2018 would be her last one.

Her intent was not, however, to put an end to the show entirely. That part is a coincidence.