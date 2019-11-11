Prince's Cousin Reflects on the Singer's First Opioid Overdose: "He Didn't Have a Chance"

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 6:00 AM
Prince had a near death experience one week before his passing.
While the "Kiss" singer's deadly overdose was a shock to many, it seems there were warning signs about his health in the days leading up to his death.
As detailed in the clip above from Sunday's all-new E! True Hollywood Story, Prince's plane was forced to do an emergency landing on April 15, 2016 since the chart topper wasn't breathing.
"He died on the plane," Prince's cousin Charles Smith declares to the THS camera. "Then, they brought him back."
According to Dr. Drew Pinsky, the "Little Red Corvette" artist received Narcan in an attempt to reverse a suspected opioid overdose.
"Narcan immediately reverses the effects of the opioid and, basically, wakes you up," anesthesiologist Dr. Faye Jamali adds.
Although Prince was successfully revived and taken to a local hospital, it's said he refused to let medical professionals take his blood.
"Somebody was hiding something," Smith speculates in a confessional. "Prince is back to being Prince again and they take him back home. He should've never left that hospital."
Understandably, Smith cannot believe that his cousin simply returned home after nearly dying on a plane.
"Just look at how many chances everybody had, that was in that circle, to say something or do something," Smith concludes. "He didn't have a chance."
As E! readers surely know, Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. He was 57 years old.
