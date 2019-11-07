Fuller House Had Its Final Table Read and Everyone Was Emotional

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 11:58 AM

Fuller House Season 4

Netflix

It's the end of the road for the Tanner family, and there's a dry eye in the (Fuller) House.

The Fuller House team had their final table read—the upcoming fifth season of the Full House sequel series will be its last—and captured all of the emotional moments on their Instagram accounts, of course. The cast, which his lead by Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, have been in each other's lives since 1987. That's more than 30 years together playing family on TV—and becoming one off screen.

In the photos below, Cameron Bure and her costars document their final table read. If you're not up on your Hollywood lingo, a table read is when the cast and crew assemble to read the script before filming on a production begins.

Photos

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

Juan Pablo Di Pace posed a photo of Barber, Sweetin and Cameron Bure huddling together on set. Get the tissues!

Bob Saget posted a photo devoted to his TV daughters.

See more snaps below.

Fuller House

Netflix

End of an Era

With the final table read comes production on the final episode.

Fuller House

Netflix

The Boys

Candace Cameron Bure checking on her male costars.

Fuller House

Netflix

Together Forever

Candace Cameron Bure gives her costar Soni Bringas a tight squeeze.

Fuller House

Netflix

Hugs

Candace Cameron Bure with executive producer John D. Beck.

Fuller House

Netflix

More Hugs

Candace Cameron Bure and director Christian Douglas.

Fuller House

Netflix

Father and Daughter

Candace Cameron Bure embraces Bob Saget, her TV dad.

Fuller House

Netflix

Family

Family forever.

Fuller House

Netflix

Thank You

There's no terrifying clown with this red balloon.

Fuller House

Netflix

Sisters

They play sisters on screen, and have that bond off.

Fuller House

Netflix

Eating Her Feelings

Candace Cameron Bure took quite a few photos to commemorate the final table read, and then turned to chips to deal with her feelings.

Fuller House also stars Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Adam Hagenbuch, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Dashiell and Fox Messitt. After the announcement the series was coming to an end, stars including Saget and Stamos expressed hope the show would continue.

"We are SO happy to be coming back for a 5th season AND for 18 episodes! But so sad we have to say farewell. We would love to do this show forever and ever but I guess it wasn't in the cards," Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram. "I am happy that we can give the fans a proper ending, however I wish we didn't have to give one at all."

No premiere date has been set by Netflix.

