Chris Evans, Dylan Sprouse & More Stars Slam CGI Casting of James Dean

From beyond the grave...

There are many actors and performers who departed this world far too soon before truly making their mark on this industry. However, the idea of using their likeness and profiting off their work long after they are gone has in recent history become very murky territory for industry members and performers alike. On Wednesday, Magic City Films announced that thanks to modern movie magic, legendary Hollywood icon James Dean, who died in a car crash in 1955 at the age of 24, would be cast in their upcoming film Finding Jack.

"We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," said director Anton Ernst in a statement to THR. "We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."