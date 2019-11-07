T.I.'s Daughter Subtly Responds to His Comments About Her Hymen

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris is reacting to her father's controversial comments.

After the 39-year-old rapper revealed he attends her gynecologist appointments to "check her hymen," the 18-year-old celeb took to social media to subtly respond.

For instance, Deyjah liked a series of tweets that called her father's actions "disgusting," "possessive" and "controlling."

She also tweeted "I loveeeeeee yalllllll" with a sad emoji on Tuesday. While she didn't cite an exact reasoning for the tweet, she received a lot of supportive comments from her many followers and fans.

"Love you too beautiful!" one Twitter user replied. "I'm so sorry you have to deal with this and your personal business being aired publicly! We love, support and stand by you."

"I am so sorry that you are going through this, it's not right," added another. "Your body is yours no one else's. I am praying that you will be OK. Sending lots of love."