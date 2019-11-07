Kanye West Calls Out Fashion Industry For "Talking Bad" About Kim Kardashian

Its been a long road.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may seem like natural innovators in the world of fashion, but it's been a long journey to get to this place. The pair made an appearance at the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on Wednesday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York to praise their longtime friend and frequent collaboration Riccardo Tisci. Riccardo is the Burberry chief creative officer and was the recipient of the Fashion Innovator award, which Kim and Kanye presented to him.

"Riccardo is the first person in fashion to put me on a fashion magazine," Kim started her touching speech. "I'm so excited to be here for someone that has believed in me before I really knew what fashion was, and really even really believed in myself. I'm so happy for you tonight."

Kim then stepped aside to let her husband share his own words of gratitude. Kanye was just as appreciative of Riccardo, but added his typical Kanye flavor to his sentiments.