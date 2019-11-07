A Look at How Starbucks Holiday Cups Have Changed Over the Years

Merry Coffee, everyone!

Christmas has come early for caffeine-lovers as Starbucks annual holiday red cups officially hit stores on Nov. 7, with four new seasonal designs for fans to snap a red cup-selfie with.

2019's offerings for the long tradition include four designs: polka dots, merry dance, merry stripes and candy cane stripes, with the company saying in a statement that the trendy designers and bright colors are meant to "evoke mini moments of joy for our customers and partners—it's fun, festive and uniquely Starbucks."

Plus, like last year, the company offered a limited edition reusable cup for the seasonal sippers to enjoy their Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte or Eggnog Latte in, with the added bonus of receiving 50 cents off any future drink purchases through the holiday season if they used the cup.

2019's four festive designs for the highly anticipated red cups, which first debuted back in 1997, were pretty well-received, though not all of Starbucks' releases received such a jolly welcome.