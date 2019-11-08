Aaron Carter Admits Mixing Prescription Drugs Was Like Playing "Russian Roulette"

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 6:00 AM
What's killing music's biggest stars?
"I can't sit here and say that I haven't played Russian Roulette, because I have," says Aaron Carterin this clip from next Sunday's new E! True Hollywood Story, which sheds light on the relationship between fame and fatal substance abuse. Continuing, the pop star warns, "It could kill you."
Thankfully, that hasn't been Aaron's experience. But as he recounts in the preview clip, there have been stretches of time wherein prescription drug consumption became dangerously intertwined with his day-to-day lifestyle.
"Was I taking oxycodones? Yes, I was," recalls the 31-year-old singer. "Was I taking Xanax? Yes, I was."
Opioids and benzodiazepines (like oxycodone and Xanax, respectively) are individually prescribed to treat pain and anxiety, but compounding the two sounds like a recipe for something lethal. And according to anesthesiologist Dr. Faye Jamali, it can be.
"When you combine all those drugs, one plus one does not equal two. One plus one equals ten thousand," she tells the camera. "Together, they're much more powerful."
Learn more about Aaron's introduction to prescription drugs in the clip above.
