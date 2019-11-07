Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Has Broken Friendships, New Faces and So Much Drama

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 10:00 AM
It's not about the pasta, but this Vanderpump Rules season eight sneak peek is all about the drama.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the upcoming season, and there's no shortage of new faces, new feuds and broken friendships. Joining Lisa Vanderpump for another round are current and former SURvers Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Schena Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Beau Clark officially joins the cast this year alongside Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyrens and Raquel Leviss.
Get a sneak peek at the season eight premiere's opening scene and new credits sequence below.
"I don't even know where to start," Lisa says in the exclusive sneak peek. "This was years of friendship that I thought would last forever. Suddenly everything kind of turned upside down. It's great to have new faces, but their problems same as complicated as their predecessors'."
The scene, which recaps past relationships and gives hints at the drama to come, will leave fans shook.
When things kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the new season finds LVP busier than ever, including wrangling a new crop of wild SURvers and the romantic dramas and workplace skirmishes that come along with them. Meanwhile, Jax prepares to marry Brittany, but his behavior threatens several longtime friendships. Tom Sandoval is put to the test when he plans a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to Miami for Jax and Brittany, but when Jax forces him to jump through hoops, Sandoval is forced to decide what's most important to him: friendships or principles.
And then there's Stassi, who seems to have life all figured out. However, her friendship with Kristen is at a standstill. What happens when Kristen's romance becomes too much? Stassi and Katie have to decide if their love for her is unconditional or if they must finally leave the Witches of WeHo behind.
Ariana struggles to celebrate her success and she faces a major scandal, but LVP is there to help guide her through it all. Then there's James, he's still partying his way through life, but Raquel issues him an ultimatum that forces him to confront his demons or risk losing everything. In Lala's world, she's focused on her sobriety, music career and a home renovation as she prepares to move in with the her fiancé. But when former best friend James expresses a desire to get help with his own drinking, Lala has to decide if she let him back into her life or leave the past behind her.
With all the turnover, Scheana Shay discovers she is the restaurant's newest queen bee and is tasked with training SUR's newest employees, Brett and Charli. But when new waitress Dayna hooks up with TomTom's general manager and Scheana's ex-love interest Max, Scheana quickly adds Dayna to her list. Look for assistant manager Danica to fuel the rumor mill about Max's extracurricular activities, leaving Dayna to decide whether he is worth all the drama she's enduring at SUR.
Meet the new cast below.
Scheana takes on training the new SUR employees, but quickly finds herself involved in all the drama.
Kristen's turbulent romance becomes too much for her friends.
Lisa has her hands full with new and old drama.
She's focusing on her dream wedding, but will Jax's behavior derail everything?
Stassi's riding high, but her friendships are put to the test.
TomTom is finally launched, but the drama isn't behind them just yet.
Max, TomTom's general manager, stirs up the drama with a hook-up.
Raquel tasks James with confronting his demons or losing everything.
Tom's pushed to his limit while serving as Jax's best man.
Brett is one of the new SURvers.
Lala is focusing on her sobriety this year.
Are the Witches of WeHo about to break up?
Can Jax walk down the aisle without alienating his friends?
After losing his job, James is forced to confront his demons.
Look for Ariana and LVP to bond this year.
Danica, an assistant manager, fuels the rumor mill.
Charli is one of the newest SURvers.
Dayna, a new waitress at SUR, stirs up drama with Schena.
Stassi's beau Beau officially joins the cast.
Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
