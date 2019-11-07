See the First Photo of Teresa Giudice and Her Kids Reuniting With Joe Giudice in Italy

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 8:26 AM
Teresa Giudice and her daughters have reunited with Joe Giudice.
The eldest child, Gia, shared a photo of the family members together again on Thursday.
"We're back," she captioned the picture on Instagram.
The sweet snapshot showed the parents smiling alongside Gia and her three siblings—Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—in Italy. Fans had a feeling a reunion was on the way after Gia and Milania posted pictures from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also mentioned the trip during her recent tell-all interview with Andy Cohen. During the interview, the Bravolebrity admitted she was nervous about it—noting she hadn't seen her husband outside of prison in more than three years.
"We won't know until we see each other," she said while talking about where their relationship stood.
As fans will recall, Joe, whose full name is Giuseppe Giudice, was transported to Italy after he was released from U.S. ICE custody last month. He had been held by ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Lock Haven, Pa. ever since he was released from federal prison in March 2019. Joe started his prison sentence in March 2016—just a few months after Teresa completed her prison sentence. As fans will recall, the two pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges in 2014 and were sentenced later that year.
In 2018, a judge ruled that Joe would be deported to Italy upon finishing his sentence. Joe then filed an appeal to fight the deportation order later that year. In April 2019, a source told E! News the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe. However, his team then filed a petition and asked the federal court to review the appeals decision. An immigration judge then denied the petitioner's application for release on bond in September and determined Joe would have to stay in ICE's custody until his case is settled. Later that month, Joe asked the court to lift his stay of removal so he could await the final decision in Italy, which is where he was born.
In a filing submitted Thursday, the United States Court of Appeals revealed there would be no oral argument in Joe's case.
"Whatever they decide will be significant," a source close to the case told E! News earlier this week ahead of the judge's decision. "If they decide not to hear oral arguments, its likely Joe's case will be dead. If they agree to hear them, he still has a fighting chance of being allowed to return to the U.S."
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
