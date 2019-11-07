Jennifer Aniston Might Have Inspired This Co-Star To Finally Join Instagram

The Instagram bug is spreading all over Hollywood!

Jennifer Anistonshocked the world last month when she joined the social media site. And, weeks later, her move was quickly followed by Matthew McConaughey. Now, it appears that Jen has inspired her Morning Show co-star Steve Carell to create an account. At least, if Ellen DeGeneres gets her way.

"You're not on Instagram," the daytime host pointed out on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I think you should be. I think people—you're very funny...You could post pictures of yourself with a dog head and a blender. There are so many different things we'd like to see."

Still, The Office alum wasn't convinced. Yet. But, he did admit he thinks it would be a success. "I think people are really excited and interested in seeing what I do," he said with just the tiniest hint of sarcasm. "My life is so intriguing."