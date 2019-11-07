Dick Wolf's Criminal Confessions Season 3 Premiere Takes on the Chris Watts Case

Oxygen
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 8:00 AM
Dick Wolf, the master of crime TV, is at it again.
E! News can exclusively reveal Wolf's Criminal Confessions will return for its third season on Oxygen on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a special 90-minute episode featuring the lead investigators on the Chris Watts case. According to Oxygen, the investigators at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will detail for the first time just how they secured a confession.
In a press release, Oxygen said the investigators will go into detail on "one of the most baffling cases they've encountered" as they worked to expose the truth about what happened to Shanann Watts and her two daughters.
See a preview below.
"For the past two seasons, we have given viewers an inside look into the investigation of criminals, with an emphasis on the psychological component of confessions," Wolf said in a statement. "Our third season will be even better, and will continue to give crime buffs insight into a side of police work that has never been examined before."
Criminal Confessions gives viewers an inside look into actual police interrogations from around the country. Each standalone episode goes into detail on the strategies and tactics law enforcement uses to get the truth out of their suspects, "resulting in jaw-dropping confessions that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats," Oxygen teased.
Criminal Confessions is produced by Wolf Reality and Shed Media with Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey, Dan Peirson, Adam Kassen and Josh Bingham serving as executive producers.
Criminal Confessions season three premieres Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. on Oxygen.
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
