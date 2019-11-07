Whitney Houston's Best Friend Robyn Crawford Recalls Their "Intimate" and "Deep" Romance

Long before Bobby Brown was in Whitney Houston's life, there was Robyn Crawford.

More than seven years since the untimely death of the iconic songstress, her longtime best friend is opening up about the extent of their relationship. While a romantic relationship between the two had been rumored for years, Crawford has newly confirmed the claims herself ahead of the release of her new book, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston.

Sitting down with Craig Melvin on Today, Crawford addressed the question of "Why now?"

"I never envisioned speaking publicly about my life and then I asked myself the question, 'What would Whitney want? Would she understand you know, the time is now?'" Crawford said.

She told Melvin, "I watched her [Houston] rise to the top of her game and I felt compelled to share who that woman was behind all the fame."