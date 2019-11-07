How Last Christmas Will Make You Forget What You Know About Emilia Clarke and Daenerys

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 5:43 AM
Are you still reeling from that last season of Game of Thrones and what happened with Daenerys Targaryen?
According to Henry Golding, you'll see actress Emilia Clarke in a brand new light in their new film, a rom-com. In Last Christmas, she plays a retail worker who dresses up like an elf at a Christmas store. and falls for an overly cheerful guy, played by the actor. Paul Feig directed the movie based on a script co-written by fellow cast member Emma Thompson, and the film features music from the late George Michael, including his band Wham!'s hit ballad "Last Christmas."
"And Emilia actually covers a tremendous amount of that," Golding said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. "And she has one of the most fabulous singing voices. People who are Game of Thrones fans will never, ever look at Daenerys the same way, because she's so lovely in this."
Watch Golding's interview below:
Last Christmas also stars Michelle Yoah and is set for release in the United Kingdom on Friday and in the United States on November 15.
