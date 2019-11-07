Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Contemplated Suicide After Wife Beth Chapman's Death

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman grieved the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, on Wednesday night's finale of Dog's Most Wanted and spoke about how he contemplated suicide shortly after her passing.

During the episode, the TV star recalled being alone in the shower and needing to "run out without a towel because I can't be alone right now."

"That's when I start thinking about things," he told the cameras, per People. "And I lay down to take a nap, and I reached over to touch something, and it was the freaking dog."

Dog then explained he didn't "realize yet psychologically" that his spouse was gone.

"I just hope that I don't live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she's through the gate," he later told the WGN America show, per the outlet. "She paved a way for me. I want to take a g-- d--- pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, ‘Hi honey,' and would she go, 'You d--- a-- why would you do that?' Or, would she go, 'Wow, you're here.' I'll be like ‘Of course I'm here. You left me. I'm here.' So, am I obligated to do that?"