The Masked Singer Unmasks the Penguin and the Black Widow

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 7:11 PM
Nine singers remain on The Masked Singer.
That wacky and weird show returned tonight after two weeks away for a two-hour special, featuring performances by all of the remaining singers, and the beginning of the next round.
In the first round, the Penguin got the fewest votes and had to unmask herself, revealing actress and former The View cohost Sherri Shepherd to have been masquerading as that peppy bird.
The second half of the night gave us an extra visual clue with a "revealing item," ranging from trophies to forensics kits. The Black Widow's item was whipped cream and crackers, and she was then revealed to be Raven Symone. The crackers and whipped cream at first still made no sense, but Raven Symone actually did commercials for Cool Whip and Ritz Crackers as a kid.
You can watch her in a cracker ad below.
Raven broke her arm after her first performance of the season, and when asked about it, she cautioned viewers, "don't ride a hoverboard at 33."
You can keep up with all the clues and guesses so far below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for CoolSculpting
Week 1 Clues: "intimate evenings with egg," strong on the outside, vulnerable on the inside, coming on this show is a bit of a leap, years of being on top of the pyramid, going for the gold, always eggs-tra and does enjoy a good sparkle
Visuals: snow globe, swan, dreamcatcher, creepy dolls, a skateboard
Songs: "Just Dance"
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Week 1 Clues: Every day is cheat day, but life wasn't always this chill, caught a lot of flack for doing what he loved most, his parents had their doubts, believed in his ridiculous dream and turned his fantasy into reality, has over a billion reasons to be proud of his hard work, used to performing in front of millions of people, now in a "different kind of mask," says he's sweet and everybody loves him
Visuals: Lots of money, karate, headphones, emojis
Songs: "Old Town Road"
Michael Becker / FOX
Week 2 Clues: The setting was a forest, lots of talk about family, especially the father. Cookbooks were shown. Lots of talk about strength.
Song: "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"
Michael Becker / FOX
Clues: He's the face of his field, but he's had a health scare and lost a parent and has now realized life is short. He wants to tell his own stories and leave the safety of his nest behind. Doesn't just hang out with rockstars, but is one.
Song: "I Would Do Anything For Love"
Michael Becker/FOX, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Week 4 Clues: Lots of talk about being overshadowed and in the background, pulling strings and conducting. Now he's in the spotlight...and revealed as Paul Schafer.
Songs: "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet.
Clues: Has always been told she's not pretty enough, not smart enough, not funny enough. A news report says her career is over. Her "hit list" includes classroom bully, comedy club owner, Hollywood casting director, exes, the press, and herself. Wants to sing for those of us who dared to be different, doesn't need a permission slip to be who she is, everything is not black and white, signs read "I'm not your secretary," always on the d-list, the brightest star could be born out of the greatest tragedy, new adventures of old penguin means she's making people laugh, never curbs her enthusiasm, she's been in many relationships with many of the presidents
Guess: Sherri Shepherd. She even has a book called "Permission Slips." The performance of The Middle sounded a little breathier than Sherri's voice, but maybe she was trying to disguise it? Or it's someone else entirely! Could this one also be Raven-Symone?
Fox
Clues: She had a squeaky clean image and an amazing career that spanned all areas, including music and TV. Now she doesn't have to pretend anymore and she's got her voice...and butt. She never went actually went to prom, but she did on TV. This costume feels like home, she can be herself and doesn't have to pretend anymore, but she can make herself at home in any nook or cranny. Whether it's a cozy den in Memphis or a bungalow in Bel Aire, fill your space with things that spark joy, she's a hot homemaker and not even a broken arm can stop her.
Visuals: "Misdemeanor," "Scrub," "Princess"
Revealing item: whipped cream and crackers - she's spun webs around these tasty treats
Guess: The more we hear from this spooky spider, the more we're convinced it's none other than former child star Raven-Symone. But we also could hear RHOA star Kandi Burruss, who also just so happens to be a singer and prolific songwriter and former member of Xscape.
Fox
Clues: "pigskin under the Friday night lights," rose to fame almost overnight by being a hungry competitor, chose Rottweiler because he was bitten by one as a kid, wants to show the doubters it's not over, ready to take a bite out of the competition, has been judged since he entered the game, "I want it that way," always knew he was meant to be a star, started with musical theatre and makeup
Guess: The internet seems sure it's Chris Daughtry, but Scott Porter from Friday Night Lights has also been a popular guess. JC Chasez? Whoever he is, he's fantastic.
Fox
Week 1 Clues: "Spin Your Wheel" game show, had a lifetime of drama, family feud, lots of family gossip, born into the limelight, has a southern accent, has been through so much. She loves a shimmy. Thought this was all a game, this reminds her of growing up when everything on the outside looked rosy, but on the inside her world was upside down, "Best host," "3 of cups," limes, cross, "pieces of me," "the queens of the world taught me how to be a lady"
Visuals: ham, pumpkin, skull, police car, gavel, dog with mail, scorpion, bridge, baseball bat
Guess: Kelly Osborne, trying to hide her British accent. Other guesses from the internet include Carnie Wilson, Ali Lohan, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jodie Sweetin, Noah Cyrus, Ashlee Simpson, and EG Daily (the voice of Tommy Pickles).
Fox
Week 1 Clues: Loves getting dolled up but it's only once a year, wishes people knew her for more than one thing, spends so long in exile when she could "dish out" more talents to make the world smile, more than an expert in delicious treats, here to jazz up her career, not a regular tree but a cool tree, plays the piano, daddy's a tinsel, mom's a pom pom, she's their favorite elf, never home alone, trying to be as colorful as a fruitcake, has been a food-related brand ambassador
Visuals: public storage, "30," old black and white TV, measuring cups, sugar, the White House
Songs: "High Hopes"
Guess: This one seems to be truly stumping people, including us. Rachael Ray has been a popular guess, as has Elvira (subbing in Christmas for Halloween) and Ana Gasteyer (who has a Christmas jazz album). Amy Sedaris? Valerie Bertenelli? Darlene Love? Marie Osmond? Ayesha Curry?
Fox
Week 3 Clues: Some say she blossoms in every field she plants herself in, being a flower was a "natural arrangement," she cooks, she crafts, has a clothing line. Does everything to the nines, doesn't even go to the grocery store without lipstick and pumps on, but doesn't have makeup on under the mask. Ready to have fun and be free after sowing the seeds of this empire with her bare hands. "This legend is here to be a vision of love on this stage," has never taken a voice lesson in her life, she's just a girl who's never left her garden, her favorite band is Kings of Leon
Visuals: French flag, a flashlight instead of a microphone, 524, a ring with a $13 price tag
Guess: Patti LaBelle was trending on Twitter after viewers heard the Flower's voice, and she once had a cooking show.
Fox
Clues: Comic books, bedtime stories, works best at night, dabbled in many genres from Doogie to Doubtfire, lived two different lives—his on-air superhero persona who lives to entertain, and then who he is at home, he was bullied so he learned to sound like other foxes, Shazam, Fast and Furious, never felt like the applause was for the real him
Best guess: Wayne Brady! He's played Neil Patrick Harris' brother on HIMYM and worked with Robin Williams many times on Whose Line Is It Anyway, on which he dabbled in many genres. He's also a fantastic singer. We just feel very sure this is Wayne Brady.
Fox
Week 4 Clues: There were visuals of magic and the American flag, and he said he wears his heart on his sleeve and is a big softie at his core. There was also a reference to not running with the bulls. He once went to rehab. Loves to break bread with the homies, including gummy bears. You can feel free to snoop into his life, he loves to serenade the ladies. He's dipping his shoes into soup?
Revealing Item: American Sign Language dictionary
Guess: The internet is pretty sure it's Victor Oladipo of the Pacers, and we gotta agree. He's even got some songs out, and he's got a truly gorgeous voice.
Fox
Week 4 Clues: Lots of London visuals and talk of once being at the height of their career. Everyone knew her name, but when she tried to spread her wings, she lost everything. Breakdowns and breakups followed, as did a lot of alone time in hibernation. They even had a butterfly tattoo. Has loved performing since she was seven, welcomed into the choir's joyful noise, she's the car salesman of the year, she has a nurse's hat, she's a Brit award winner.
Revealing item: A forensic kit - she once got the choice to choose between life or death.
Guess: Michelle Williams. She's done a lot of shows and worked with labels in London and has a butterfly tattoo. Other celeb singers with butterfly tattoos: Lea Michele, Halsey, Noah Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Keke Palmer. Buuuut Michelle Williams also once pursued a career in criminal justice so we're going with her.
Fox
Week 4 Clues: More references to once being on top, and primetime, and now they're flipping the script. Given up as a baby, passed from pack to pack. Lived life in color ever since. Wants to be a hero to his cubs. Once served fast food. He was a young cub on the rose, traveling with a pack of misfits. He's a fresh new edition of the old him. Headlines: Star strikes a POSE, Performer of SLOW JAMZ plays at the white house, RU gonna go my way
Revealing item: Cameras - he's spent most of his life in front of the camera, now he's behind it
Guess: Seal. It doesn't feel like something Seal would necessarily do, but it sounds like Seal, and according to his Wikipedia, Seal was raised by a foster family. And like...when you google "Seal Leopard," you remember that leopard seals are already a thing. Then again, we've also been getting drag queen vibes from Leopard and as far as we know, Seal is not a drag queen. And we don't really think of him as being in front of or behind a camera.
Fox
Clues: When she first started out, she was a hood rat but a "powerful wizard" brought her to Hollywood. She never had any connections and came from humble beginnings. She studied to be a doctor. Her story's not all fantasy, and she used to hate the sound of her own voice, but now she's danced, sung, and acted her way to the top.
Revealing item: NAACP Image award
Guess: Adrienne Bailon. It's definitely Adrienne Bailon. She went to school for medicine but was then discovered by "powerful wizard" Ricky Martin, and she and her The Real cohosts have won an NAACP Image award. If the Black Widow actually is Raven, season 2 has been a Cheetah Girls reunion all along!
